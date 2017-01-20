 
Out of the Park Baseball 18 Announced

[Jan 20, 2017, 10:10 am ET] - 2 Comments

Out of the Park Developments announces Out of the Park Baseball 18 will be released for Windows, OS X, and Linux on March 24th, offering a new installment in the sports series. The game once again features officially licensed names, logos, and players, and for the first time will feature a new challenge mode as well as players from the historical negro leagues. This page has details and is already accepting preorders. Here's more on the plan:

Out of the Park Developments, an official licensee of MLB.com, the MLBPA, and MiLB.com, today announced that Out of the Park Baseball 18 will be released on March 24, 2017. The follow-up to the acclaimed Metacritic 2016 PC Game of the Year includes several exciting new features and a treasure trove of deep improvements to its award-winning gameplay.

For the first time, Out of the Park Baseball 18 introduces an all-new Challenge Mode. This will allow series newcomers to enjoy a powerful way to learn the intricacies of this deep strategy title, while driving community engagement for all users via the creation of online profiles to share accomplishments on new leaderboards. The Challenge Mode is just the beginning of an all-new, long-term expansion of OOTP’s online platform -- more will be unveiled during the course of the 2017 baseball season.

Out of the Park Baseball 18 will also include:

  • 2017 roster sets with all Opening Day MLB rosters, as well as the complete minor league system from Triple-A to rookie leagues as well as the Arizona Fall League. All major league (and over a thousand minor league) player ratings will be based on the popular ZiPS player projection system. The 8 international leagues, as well as independent minor leagues in the US, also return this year with accurate rosters.
  • Historical Negro League clubs, thanks to a partnership with OOTP’s acclaimed historical database experts and Seamheads.com. This feature will allow baseball fans to explore the league’s rich history, create compelling what-if scenarios, pit major league clubs against their Negro League counterparts, and much more.
  • Improvements to 3D mode, including: Even more ballpark detail; better on-field player models and enhanced on-field decisions; and the ability to save all 3D highlights and watch a highlight reel, whether the game was played out or simulated.
  • Custom and real world tournaments for all the teams included in the game. National and international tournaments are a breeze to create, as is the ability to import historical teams.
  • Extensive AI improvements, including roster management, trades, and in-game decision-making.
  • A redesigned injury system that features detailed injury histories for all players, little nagging and long-term injuries, and more.
  • Many more improvements, including:
    • A beautiful new interface
    • Improved game recaps
    • An upgraded player morale/team chemistry system
    • Enhanced play-by-play text and league news
    • A sophisticated system for team relegation and promotion between leagues
    • The ability to retain player salaries in trades
    • The incorporation of many 2017 rule changes
    • Faster import speeds of historical minor league seasons
    • And more to be announced prior to release

Through January 27, customers may pre-order OOTP 18 for $31.99, a 20% discount off its full retail price. From January 28 to March 23, customers may pre-order OOTP 18 for $34.99, a 10% discount off its full retail price. All pre-order purchases include access to the Gold Master version on March 20, four days ahead of the official launch on March 24.

