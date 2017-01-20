Out of the Park Baseball 18 Announced

Out of the Park Developments announces Out of the Park Baseball 18
will
be released for Windows, OS X, and Linux on March 24th, offering a new
installment in the sports series. The game once again features officially
licensed names, logos, and players, and for the first time will feature a new
challenge mode as well as players from the historical negro leagues.
This page
has
details and is already accepting preorders. Here's more on the plan:
Out
of the Park Developments, an official licensee of MLB.com, the MLBPA, and
MiLB.com, today announced that Out of the Park Baseball 18 will be released on
March 24, 2017. The follow-up to the acclaimed Metacritic 2016 PC Game of the
Year includes several exciting new features and a treasure trove of deep
improvements to its award-winning gameplay.
For the first time, Out of the Park Baseball 18 introduces an all-new Challenge
Mode. This will allow series newcomers to enjoy a powerful way to learn the
intricacies of this deep strategy title, while driving community engagement for
all users via the creation of online profiles to share accomplishments on new
leaderboards. The Challenge Mode is just the beginning of an all-new, long-term
expansion of OOTP’s online platform -- more will be unveiled during the course
of the 2017 baseball season.
Out of the Park Baseball 18 will also include:
- 2017 roster sets with all Opening Day MLB rosters,
as well as the complete minor league system from Triple-A to rookie leagues
as well as the Arizona Fall League. All major league (and over a thousand
minor league) player ratings will be based on the popular ZiPS player
projection system. The 8 international leagues, as well as independent minor
leagues in the US, also return this year with accurate rosters.
- Historical Negro League clubs, thanks to a
partnership with OOTP’s acclaimed historical database experts and
Seamheads.com. This feature will allow baseball fans to explore the league’s
rich history, create compelling what-if scenarios, pit major league clubs
against their Negro League counterparts, and much more.
- Improvements to 3D mode, including: Even more
ballpark detail; better on-field player models and enhanced on-field
decisions; and the ability to save all 3D highlights and watch a highlight
reel, whether the game was played out or simulated.
- Custom and real world tournaments for all the
teams included in the game. National and international tournaments are a
breeze to create, as is the ability to import historical teams.
- Extensive AI improvements, including roster
management, trades, and in-game decision-making.
- A redesigned injury system that features detailed
injury histories for all players, little nagging and long-term injuries, and
more.
- Many more improvements, including:
- A beautiful new interface
- Improved game recaps
- An upgraded player morale/team chemistry
system
- Enhanced play-by-play text and league news
- A sophisticated system for team relegation and
promotion between leagues
- The ability to retain player salaries in
trades
- The incorporation of many 2017 rule changes
- Faster import speeds of historical minor
league seasons
- And more to be announced prior to release
Through January 27, customers may pre-order OOTP 18 for $31.99, a 20%
discount off its full retail price. From January 28 to March 23, customers may
pre-order OOTP 18 for $34.99, a 10% discount off its full retail price. All
pre-order purchases include access to the Gold Master version on March 20, four
days ahead of the official launch on March 24.