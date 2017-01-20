Urban Empire Begins

Kalypso Media is proud to announce the release of Finnish developer Reborn Games’ highly anticipated new ‘City Ruler’ strategy title, Urban Empire on Windows PC. On a day where global politics is preparing itself for one of the most significant leadership shifts in recent memory, it is only fitting that Kalypso is set to introduce its own shift in strategy gaming with the innovative and ambitious Urban Empire. In our pioneering new ‘City Ruler’, we hand power over to you, leaving you to shape not only the physical landscape of your budding metropolis, but the political one as well.



In Urban Empire, players will assume the role of mayor, tasked with founding a new city in the fictional country of Swarelia. Select from one of four distinct families, each with their own values, talents and specializations, and guide them through 200 years of history, from the 1820s through to modern times, as you strive to remain in power whilst battling against the competing political parties who will serve to help or hinder your ambitions depending on your choices and playstyle. Manage your city’s infrastructure, economy, rights, laws, technological progression and cultural identity, forging a unique and personal Urban Empire of your very own!



To celebrate the launch of Urban Empire, Kalypso Media has prepared a launch trailer showing the core goals and mechanics of the game: