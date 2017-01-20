 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:

Regularly scheduled events

Urban Empire Begins

[Jan 20, 2017, 10:09 am ET] - Post a Comment

Kalypso Media announces the release of Urban Empire for Windows, a city planning game. In this you play a "City Ruler, not City Builder," much to the envy of mere mayors. This involves a 200-year term in office, and other variations on strict realism. This trailer offers a look at gameplay, and the announcement explains further:

Kalypso Media is proud to announce the release of Finnish developer Reborn Games’ highly anticipated new ‘City Ruler’ strategy title, Urban Empire on Windows PC. On a day where global politics is preparing itself for one of the most significant leadership shifts in recent memory, it is only fitting that Kalypso is set to introduce its own shift in strategy gaming with the innovative and ambitious Urban Empire. In our pioneering new ‘City Ruler’, we hand power over to you, leaving you to shape not only the physical landscape of your budding metropolis, but the political one as well.

In Urban Empire, players will assume the role of mayor, tasked with founding a new city in the fictional country of Swarelia. Select from one of four distinct families, each with their own values, talents and specializations, and guide them through 200 years of history, from the 1820s through to modern times, as you strive to remain in power whilst battling against the competing political parties who will serve to help or hinder your ambitions depending on your choices and playstyle. Manage your city’s infrastructure, economy, rights, laws, technological progression and cultural identity, forging a unique and personal Urban Empire of your very own!

To celebrate the launch of Urban Empire, Kalypso Media has prepared a launch trailer showing the core goals and mechanics of the game:

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

  
   Current Headlines
Pro Basketball Manager 2017 Tips Off
GDC Lifetime Achievement Award for Tim Sweeney
For Honor System Specs
Evening Patches
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance
Evening Legal Briefs
etc., etc.
Into the Black
Werewolf: The Apocalypse Game Plans
Out of the Park Baseball 18 Announced
Urban Empire Begins
Conan Exiles Video; Livestream Today
Thimbleweed Park Trailer
Morning Mobilization
Morning Tech Bits
Morning Safety Dance
Game Reviews 		  

 


footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.