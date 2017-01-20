Conan Exiles Video; Livestream Today

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
Funcom is planning a livestream today on PvP support in Conan Exiles. This tweet says thing will get underway at 1:00 on EST on Twitch. The developer also offers a new video from Conan Exiles, showing off more their upcoming barbaric survival game. The game's tagline is "survive, build, dominate," and they follow on their survive and build videos with dominate trailer. Grab your ball-gag, as they also offer this developer blog with more details on the whole domination theme. How can someone "see their own head rolling away from them?" We don't know either, but according to Funcom, the game will allow us to find out:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 21 January 2017, 07:18.
Chatbear Announcements.