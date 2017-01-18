Halo Wars 2 Gold

An all-new enemy threatens the Halo universe and the only thing standing between Armageddon and humanity is the brave crew on board the Spirit of Fire.



Halo Wars 2 for Xbox One delivers a real-time strategy game experienced at the speed of Halo combat. Lead armies of Spartans and other Halo fighting forces like Warthogs, Scorpions and exciting new units in a brutal war against a terrifying new enemy on the biggest Halo battlefield ever.



Halo Wars 2: Ultimate Edition includes early access to the full game, Halo Wars: Definitive Edition and Halo Wars 2: Season Pass. Pre-order the digital version of Halo Wars 2: Ultimate Edition and get early access to Halo Wars: Definitive Edition, beginning December 20, 2016.



Xbox Play Anywhere: Pre-order the digital game, and it’s yours to play on both Xbox One and Windows 10 PC.