Halo Wars 2 Gold

[Jan 18, 2017, 10:38 am ET] - 8 Comments

Dan Ayoub tweets the announcement that Halo Wars 2 is now gold (thanks PCGamesN). This puts the game on-track for release on February 21st, when it will come to Windows 10 as well as Xbox One. Xbox.com has details on the game and preorders:

An all-new enemy threatens the Halo universe and the only thing standing between Armageddon and humanity is the brave crew on board the Spirit of Fire.

Halo Wars 2 for Xbox One delivers a real-time strategy game experienced at the speed of Halo combat. Lead armies of Spartans and other Halo fighting forces like Warthogs, Scorpions and exciting new units in a brutal war against a terrifying new enemy on the biggest Halo battlefield ever.

Halo Wars 2: Ultimate Edition includes early access to the full game, Halo Wars: Definitive Edition and Halo Wars 2: Season Pass. Pre-order the digital version of Halo Wars 2: Ultimate Edition and get early access to Halo Wars: Definitive Edition, beginning December 20, 2016.

Xbox Play Anywhere: Pre-order the digital game, and it’s yours to play on both Xbox One and Windows 10 PC.

