Necromunda: Underhive Wars Announced

Focus Home Interactive announces Necromunda: Underhive Wars
, an upcoming
adaptation of the tabletop game Necromunda, which is set in Games Workshop's
Warhammer 40K universe. This is in the works at Mordheim: City of the Damned
developer Rogue Factor, and we're told to expect more details when the game is
presented in Paris on February 1-2 at the What's Next Event. In the meantime,
here's what they're revealing so far:
Necromunda: Underhive Wars is a
turn-based tactical RPG. Rival gangs of ruthless warriors are locked in an
endless war for control of the Underhive, a gigantic warren of derelict
factories, rusted metal husks, and forgotten technologies. Anarchy, violence,
betrayal and death rule this hellish place, long forsaken by any semblance of
civilization.
“Rogue Factor’s collaboration with Focus and Games Workshop is a story of trust,
hard work, and true passion for the Warhammer Universe. Our adventure began by
building the foundations of Mordheim: City of the Damned Early Access. Regarded
as a highly successful and well-executed endeavour, the Early Access of Mordheim:
City of the Damned gathered a vast number of passionate gamers that helped
foster an amazing community and improved many aspects of the game. After a
strong launch on PC and consoles, and an incredible experience with many lessons
learned, the way was paved for our next step in conquering the tactical RPG
genre: Necromunda: Underhive Wars.”
- Yves Bordeleau, General Manager at Rogue Factor.
“We are delighted to welcome Necromuda: Underhive Wars to the catalogue of great
games based on our worlds and settings. Rogue Factor and Focus Home Interactive
made a wonderful Mordheim: City of the Damned game and having done such a great
job they're clearly the right people to realize the nightmarish world of
Necromunda. Now fans of this unique and highly influential IP will at last be
able to pick up their stubber and search for cool archaeotech whilst wiping out
rival gangs throughout the Underhive.”
- Jon Gillard, Head of Licensing at Games Workshop.