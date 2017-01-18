Atlas Reactor Season 2; Game Now Free-to-Play

New Ways to Earn Loot

Players will earn a new currency called Flux just by playing the game. With Flux you can unlock:



1) Freelancers – Find your favorite character, or master them all!

2) Mod Tokens – Define your own play style by equipping the perfect loadout.

3) Master Skins – Skintimidation FTW! (You’ll still be able to unlock these using ISO.)

4) Additional Loadout Slots (Coming Soon!) – Save and select your mod setup for the perfect situation.



Being able to earn and unlock individual Freelancers was one of the most requested features we heard from the community. Players will also be able to purchase individual Freelancers – Prices will range from $2.99 to $7.49. The “All Freelancer”, “All Freelancer Pro”, and “Ultimate Reactor” packs will still be available if you’re looking to grab all Freelancers, current and future, in one go. If you purchase one of these packs, you will get ISO for each Freelancer you already own, speeding up your ability to grab your favorite cosmetics!