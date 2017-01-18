Atlas Reactor Season 2; Game Now Free-to-Play

|
Trion Games announces Season 2 is now underway in Atlas Reactor, their multiplayer turn-based tactics game. This includes new freelancers, new words, and marks the game's transition to being fully free-to-play. They are still offering packages for purchase, and are also now offering a "thank you" bonus for players who bought packages before the game went fully F2P. This trailer illustrates the news, and this post has all the details. Here's a bit:
