On Heroes of the Storm Diversity; Lunar Festival Returns

Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.
Battle.net announces that the Lunar Festival will return next week in Heroes of the Storm. On a related note, a post to the Heroes of the Storm Forums by Blizzard's Centaurik discusses of the number of Warcraft assassins they've released in the MOBA, something we've joked about here more than once. If you guessed that their emphasis one class of hero from one particular game is due to lack of planning, then you don't need to read this. It does, however, go into detail on how they got off-track, explaining how a couple of characters originally intended for other classes got caught up in their obsession with assassins. There is also a discussion of the recent addition of two more stealth heroes to a game in a short time, and both situations seem well summed up in this sentence: "At the time, we didn’t pause to consider the ramifications of what it would mean as a player experience, in terms of getting a diverse roster of Heroes in regards to our Archetype definitions and our Universes." The post concludes with some positive spin about their fifth consecutive Warcraft assassin release and a promise of greater hero diversity going forward:
