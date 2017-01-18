 
On Heroes of the Storm Diversity; Lunar Festival Returns

[Jan 18, 2017, 10:38 am ET] - Post a Comment

Battle.net announces that the Lunar Festival will return next week in Heroes of the Storm. On a related note, a post to the Heroes of the Storm Forums by Blizzard's Centaurik discusses of the number of Warcraft assassins they've released in the MOBA, something we've joked about here more than once. If you guessed that their emphasis one class of hero from one particular game is due to lack of planning, then you don't need to read this. It does, however, go into detail on how they got off-track, explaining how a couple of characters originally intended for other classes got caught up in their obsession with assassins. There is also a discussion of the recent addition of two more stealth heroes to a game in a short time, and both situations seem well summed up in this sentence: "At the time, we didn’t pause to consider the ramifications of what it would mean as a player experience, in terms of getting a diverse roster of Heroes in regards to our Archetype definitions and our Universes." The post concludes with some positive spin about their fifth consecutive Warcraft assassin release and a promise of greater hero diversity going forward:

We know there are also some of you who have concerns about another stealth hero joining the Nexus so soon after Samuro’s release. Valeera has undergone many rounds of playtesting and iteration, and one of our primary focuses was on not only how much fun it is to play as her, but how it feels to play against her as well. We think we’ve reached a nice middle ground, and we’d love to hear your thoughts after you’ve played a few games with and against the rogue.

Now that Valeera is out in the wild, we think you’re going to be pretty happy with the rest of the heroes we have planned for 2017. The feedback you, the community, has provided us has greatly influenced our planning. You can definitely expect more diversity in terms of both role and universe compared to 2016. I would hope that in January of 2018, we’ll be able to look back and see a much wider offering of Heroes (including, yes, Supports!).

