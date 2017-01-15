 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:

Regularly scheduled events

Titanfall 2 Live Fire Plans

[Jan 15, 2017, 10:14 am ET] - 2 Comments

The Titanfall 2 Blog has details on Live Fire, an upcoming content update for Titanfall 2 (thanks Polygon). They say this is coming "soon," and it will offer a new Live Fire game mode along with free multiplayer maps. Here are some details:

In our next content drop coming soon, we’ll be introducing a brand-new mode called Live Fire: a lightning fast 6v6 Pilot only mode that brings competitive, close quarter combat to the forefront. A round-based best of 5 mode with no respawns, you will have one minute to eliminate the opposing team in order to win the round. You can also win the round if your team is holding the neutral flag when the round timer ends. It’s fast, frantic, and sure to help hone those teamwork and mobility skills. We’re also introducing two brand new maps designed specifically for Live Fire: Stacks and Meadow. Playable only in the Live Fire playlist, these two maps are tight, enclosed death boxes designed specifically for the fast-paced, intense nature of the mode.

In addition to Live Fire and the two new dedicated maps for that mode, we’re also going to be introducing a brand-new Coliseum map called Columns, as well as another Pilot execution (wait until you see this one!), and multiple new Commander intros for each Faction. We’ll have more details on when you’ll be getting your hands on this soon and everything in this update will be free for all Titanfall 2 players.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

  
   Current Headlines
Titanfall 2 Live Fire Plans
Steam Top 10
Sunday Patches
Sunday Interviews
Sunday Mobilization
Sunday Metaverse
Sunday Tech Bits
Sunday Legal Briefs
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
Magic: The Gathering Digital Plans
Saturday Patches
On Sale
Saturday Crowdfunding Roundup
Saturday Consolidation
Saturday Mobilization
Saturday Safety Dance
Saturday Legal Briefs
Game Reviews 		  

 


footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.