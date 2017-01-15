Titanfall 2 Live Fire Plans

In our next content drop coming soon, we’ll be introducing a brand-new mode called Live Fire: a lightning fast 6v6 Pilot only mode that brings competitive, close quarter combat to the forefront. A round-based best of 5 mode with no respawns, you will have one minute to eliminate the opposing team in order to win the round. You can also win the round if your team is holding the neutral flag when the round timer ends. It’s fast, frantic, and sure to help hone those teamwork and mobility skills. We’re also introducing two brand new maps designed specifically for Live Fire: Stacks and Meadow. Playable only in the Live Fire playlist, these two maps are tight, enclosed death boxes designed specifically for the fast-paced, intense nature of the mode.



In addition to Live Fire and the two new dedicated maps for that mode, we’re also going to be introducing a brand-new Coliseum map called Columns, as well as another Pilot execution (wait until you see this one!), and multiple new Commander intros for each Faction. We’ll have more details on when you’ll be getting your hands on this soon and everything in this update will be free for all Titanfall 2 players.