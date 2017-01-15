Titanfall 2 Live Fire Plans

The
Titanfall 2 Blog
has details on Live Fire, an upcoming content update for
Titanfall 2
(thanks
Polygon
). They say this is coming "soon," and it will offer a new Live Fire
game mode along with free multiplayer maps. Here are some details:
In our
next content drop coming soon, we’ll be introducing a brand-new mode called Live
Fire: a lightning fast 6v6 Pilot only mode that brings competitive, close
quarter combat to the forefront. A round-based best of 5 mode with no respawns,
you will have one minute to eliminate the opposing team in order to win the
round. You can also win the round if your team is holding the neutral flag when
the round timer ends. It’s fast, frantic, and sure to help hone those teamwork
and mobility skills. We’re also introducing two brand new maps designed
specifically for Live Fire: Stacks and Meadow. Playable only in the Live Fire
playlist, these two maps are tight, enclosed death boxes designed specifically
for the fast-paced, intense nature of the mode.
In addition to Live Fire and the two new dedicated maps for that mode, we’re
also going to be introducing a brand-new Coliseum map called Columns, as well as
another Pilot execution (wait until you see this one!), and multiple new
Commander intros for each Faction. We’ll have more details on when you’ll be
getting your hands on this soon and everything in this update will be free for
all Titanfall 2 players.