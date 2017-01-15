Steam Top 10

 
[Jan 15, 2017, 10:14 am ET] - Post a Comment

Valve lists the following 10 titles as the bestsellers on Steam last week:

  1. Grand Theft Auto V
  2. Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
  3. The Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth+
  4. ASTRONEER
  5. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Game of the Year Edition
  6. Planet Coaster
  7. H1Z1: King of the Kill
  8. ARK: Survival Evolved
  9. Sid Meier’s Civilization® VI
  10. Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six® Siege

