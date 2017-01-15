Out of the Blue

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
Still tied for second in our Pro Football Playoff Pool, as the only game I picked wrong so far was the Giants. The trickle down of that begins now, since I picked them to win today, as well, and not to be pessimistic, but that's seeming like a long shot. Good luck to all who are actually still in the running.
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 15 January 2017, 11:47.
Chatbear Announcements.