Out of the Blue

Still tied for second in our Pro Football Playoff Pool, as the only game I picked wrong so far was the Giants. The trickle down of that begins now, since I picked them to win today, as well, and not to be pessimistic, but that's seeming like a long shot. Good luck to all who are actually still in the running.

Lucky Links: Thanks Ant and Acleacius.
Play: Legends of Necrodungeons.
Story: Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus Due To Close In May After 146 Years.
Science: Eating Hot Peppers Linked with Longer Life. Thanks Neutronbeam.
Model shows that multiple impacts could have produced our Moon.
Media: UnderWatched Ep 4 Relove Relax by Wantaways.
'Spy Monkey' Mistaken For Dead Baby And Mourned By Troop.
FedEx Driver drifting a Jackknifed Truck like a boss.
Follow-up: Lucasfilm Vows: No More Digital Carrie Fisher. Thanks nin.
‘Game of Thrones’ Spinoff, ‘Deadwood’ Movie: HBO Chief Offers Status Report.
The Funnies: 33 cartoons about tech changing everything.

