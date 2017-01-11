 
Steep Adrenaline Pack DLC Released

[Jan 11, 2017, 10:24 am ET] - Post a Comment

UbiBlog announces the release of the Adrenaline Pack DLC for Steep, their extreme wintersports game. They show off the pack in this trailer, and offer the following explanation:

Glow-in-the-dark wingsuits dropped into Steep today with the release of the Adrenaline Pack DLC. Three glowing costumes and two glowing wingsuits, to be specific, so riders and fliers can light up the night in the three new night challenges that are also included. There is some flashy kit for the sunlit hours as well, including two new boards (the Red Freeride and the Freestyle Sunny Deer), two new outfits (the Woodcutter and the Crystalline), and a new classic white wingsuit.

The Adrenaline Pack DLC is available for standalone purchase and included with the Gold Edition and season pass. For a glimpse of what else the season pass has to offers, check out the video below.

