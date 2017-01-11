More Overwatch Roadhog Changes

We're about to push a new build to the PTR with some new changes:



Roadhog Hook

Added some more line of sight checks towards the left/right of a potential hook target. This means it should be easier to hook someone who is sticking halfway out of a doorway, or behind a thin pole, etc. These checks are also used for the persistent line of sight check, so if a hook target moves behind a slim object like a stump or a lightpole, they won't be released anymore.

Hooked targets are now slowed heavily while they are stunned, even if they are in the air. This means if someone is strafe jumping away from you and you land a hook, they are a lot less likely to slide out of line on sight, breaking the hook.

Fixed a bug that could allow you to hook someone and pull them behind you if you spun around before the hook landed.

Ana

Biotic Grenade duration reduced from 5s to 4s

Sombra

Hack cooldown reduced from 12s to 8s

Thanks for the feedback so far! Hopefully we'll have this new patch up very soon so you guys can check it out and let us know what you think.