 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:

Regularly scheduled events

Stars in Shadow Next Week

[Jan 11, 2017, 10:24 am ET] - Post a Comment

Ashdar Games announces a January 19th release date for Stars in Shadow, their upcoming 4X strategy game. The game is currently in early access, where it has drawn very positive feedback. They offer a new coming soon trailer showing off gameplay, and the following explanation:

Publisher Iceberg Interactive is pleased to announce that turn-based 4x space strategy title Stars in Shadow (PC) will launch on Steam and other digital platforms on January 19th, 2017. During its time in Early Access, the game has been lauded as a great ‘tribute to Masters of Orion’ by the dedicated Steam community. As a result of the positive feedback and praise, developer Ashdar Games is looking forward to fully releasing the title to all fans of the 4x genre.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

  
   Current Headlines
Steep Adrenaline Pack DLC Released
More Overwatch Roadhog Changes
Stars in Shadow Next Week
Troll and I Trailer
Morning Crowdfunding Roundup
Morning Patches
Morning Previews
Morning Consolidation
Morning Mobilization
Morning Metaverse
Morning Tech Bits
Morning Safety Dance
Morning Legal Briefs
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
For Honor Closed Beta This Month
Tales of Berseria Demo
Diluvion Next Month 		  

 


footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.