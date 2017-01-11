Stars in Shadow Next Week

Publisher Iceberg Interactive is pleased to announce that turn-based 4x space strategy title Stars in Shadow (PC) will launch on Steam and other digital platforms on January 19th, 2017. During its time in Early Access, the game has been lauded as a great ‘tribute to Masters of Orion’ by the dedicated Steam community. As a result of the positive feedback and praise, developer Ashdar Games is looking forward to fully releasing the title to all fans of the 4x genre.