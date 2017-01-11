Stars in Shadow Next Week

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
Ashdar Games announces a January 19th release date for Stars in Shadow, their upcoming 4X strategy game. The game is currently in early access, where it has drawn very positive feedback. They offer a new coming soon trailer showing off gameplay, and the following explanation:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 11 January 2017, 11:28.
Chatbear Announcements.