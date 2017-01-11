Troll and I Trailer

Maximum Games offers a new
story trailer for Troll and I, their mythical adventure game
that's due on March 21st. Word
is: "Today’s trailer highlights the game’s heroes, Otto and Troll, and the
challenges they will face together as their relationship grows and evolves over
the course of their journey." Here's more on what to expect from the game:
Taking place in the majestic mountains and lush forests of post-World War
II, 1950’s-era Scandinavia, Troll and I follows the adventure of a teenage boy
and the unlikely friendship he develops with a massive, mythical Troll. Though
Otto moved to the backwoods with his family to live in harmony with nature, he
now finds himself at the mercy of the unforgiving wilderness, ripped from his
village when ruthless hunters looking for Troll destroy his home. Now with a
bounty on his head, and forced into hiding to survive, Otto encounters and
befriends Troll, an elusive creature of folklore and legend who has managed to
stay hidden from the world…until now. Thrown together by circumstances out of
their control, two stories of desperate survival become one.
Humans aren’t the only adversaries this duo will face off against during their
journey. The hunters, in pursuit of their prize, have unwittingly awakened
ancient evils from the depths of the earth, vicious kobolds and worse. Otto and
Troll must work together, using their respective strengths and inherent skills
to complement each other’s weaknesses if they are to survive the dire
circumstances they find themselves in. No matter the unpredictable challenges
they may face, be it supernatural or of this world, Otto and Troll have each
other’s backs and will face them, together.
Troll and I features a combat system that allows contrasting abilities for each
character: Troll and his highly damaging attacks can crush enemies in one blow
while Otto incorporates more quick and nimble moves. Troll and Otto can also
cohesively act as one to fight off rivals, solve puzzles and complete missions.
Each employs their own distinct presence and gameplay functionality.
Utilizing cooperative split-screen multiplayer, play locally with a friend, as
teamwork is absolutely pivotal to staying alive. With a dynamic duo like Otto
and Troll, the local co-op feature allows for shared collaboration between two
gamers, creating an experience equally captivating for both players.