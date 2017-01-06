Overwatch Nerfs Detailed

Ana

Biotic Grenade Healing boost on allies has been decreased by 50%



Developer Comments: The healing boost from Ana’s Biotic Grenade was providing too much healing, especially when used on targets with large health pools.

D.Va

Health increased from 200 to 400

Armor decreased from 400 to 200

Fusion Cannons Bullet damage decreased from 3 to 2 Number of bullets per shot has been increased from 8 to 11



Developer Comments: D.Va’s armor often made her feel like she had no weaknesses, even against heroes that are often effective against bigger targets (like Reaper). The changes to her Fusion Cannons will result in a small overall decrease in damage, but they should feel more consistent now.

Roadhog

Chain Hook Targets are now pulled directly in front of Roadhog (rather than straight to him), except in cases where Roadhog drastically rotates Hooked targets are now released if they leave Roadhog’s line-of-sight before being pulled Line-of-sight checks (which detect if targets should be initially hit by the hook) are now done from Roadhog’s position, rather than the hook’s position



Developer Comments: The hook should now feel more consistent for Roadhog players, but it should also feel more reasonable to his enemies, as they cannot be hooked or pulled around corners anymore.

Sombra

Hack The time it takes to hack a target has been decreased from 1 second to 0.8 seconds



Developer Comments: Sombra often had difficulty hacking enemies, even when she surprised the target. This change should help her execute hacks more easily.