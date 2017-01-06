Overwatch Nerfs Detailed

New patch notes on the
Overwatch website
detail a new version of Blizzard's first person
shooter that's available for testing in the PTR. This details serious nerfs
coming to some characters besides the Roadhog changes mentioned
the other day
. Here are the
victims and what is happening:
Ana
- Biotic Grenade
- Healing boost on allies has been decreased by
50%
Developer Comments: The healing boost from Ana’s Biotic Grenade was
providing too much healing, especially when used on targets with large health
pools.
D.Va
- Health increased from 200 to 400
- Armor decreased from 400 to 200
- Fusion Cannons
- Bullet damage decreased from 3 to 2
- Number of bullets per shot has been increased
from 8 to 11
Developer Comments: D.Va’s armor often made her feel like she had
no weaknesses, even against heroes that are often effective against bigger
targets (like Reaper). The changes to her Fusion Cannons will result in a small
overall decrease in damage, but they should feel more consistent now.
Roadhog
- Chain Hook
- Targets are now pulled directly in front of
Roadhog (rather than straight to him), except in cases where Roadhog
drastically rotates
- Hooked targets are now released if they leave
Roadhog’s line-of-sight before being pulled
- Line-of-sight checks (which detect if targets
should be initially hit by the hook) are now done from Roadhog’s
position, rather than the hook’s position
Developer Comments: The hook should now feel more consistent for
Roadhog players, but it should also feel more reasonable to his enemies, as they
cannot be hooked or pulled around corners anymore.
Sombra
- Hack
- The time it takes to hack a target has been
decreased from 1 second to 0.8 seconds
Developer Comments: Sombra often had difficulty hacking enemies,
even when she surprised the target. This change should help her execute hacks
more easily.