Conan Exiles Trailer

[Jan 06, 2017, 10:31 am ET] - 1 Comment

Funcom offers a new video from Conan Exiles, their open world survival game that's launching in early access on January 31st. If this is your thing, then you may also want to tune in to Funcom's Twitch channel today at 1:00 pm EST for a livestream where creative director Joel Bylos and community manager Jens Erik Vaaler will demonstrate advanced building and crafting from the game. Here's word:

In a brand new video released today, developers give a unique glimpse into the building, the crafting, and the many different ways players can destroy their enemies’ settlements in ‘Conan Exiles’.

“They say that home is where your heart is, but in ‘Conan Exiles’ home is where you keep the hearts of your enemies,” says Joel Bylos, Creative Director at Funcom. “Building is a big part of ‘Conan Exiles’ and you will need to build smart and build strong in order to defend yourself from the environment, cannibals, monsters, and of course enemy players. We are working hard to make sure players have powerful tools to build and defend their kingdoms.”

In the new video released today, Joel Bylos and Lead Designer Oscar Lopez Lacalle talk about how players can build on mountainsides using a very flexible building system, and how you and your enemies will be able to summon giant avatars of the gods that can wreak havoc and destruction on anything made by players. They highlight the fact that ‘Conan Exiles’ is anything but an empty sandbox: here players will discover remnants of ancient civilizations, and they must build on top of and in between the dilapidated ruins of vast, forgotten cities.

