Conan Exiles Trailer

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
Funcom offers a new video from Conan Exiles, their open world survival game that's launching in early access on January 31st. If this is your thing, then you may also want to tune in to Funcom's Twitch channel today at 1:00 pm EST for a livestream where creative director Joel Bylos and community manager Jens Erik Vaaler will demonstrate advanced building and crafting from the game. Here's word:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 6 January 2017, 11:27.
Chatbear Announcements.