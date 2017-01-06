FINAL FANTASY XIV: The Far Edge of Fate Trailer

Square Enix offers this
trailer showing off The Far Edge of Fate update coming to FINAL FANTASY XIV
this month with the release of the new version 3.5 patch for the MMORPG. Here's
word on the patch, the trailer, and next month's fan fest in Europe:
SQUARE ENIX® is thrilled to reveal the official trailer for the latest
update for the critically acclaimed MMORPG, FINAL FANTASY® XIV.
FINAL FANTASY XIV continues to deliver epic content to its players with The Far
Edge of Fate (Patch 3.5), releasing January 17 which brings with it a ton of
exciting, new content for adventurers. The Warrior of Light will be able to
scale Baelsar’s Wall, the giant structure that separates the Garlean
Empire-controlled territories and the three city-states of Eorzea®. Players will
also return to Sohm Al to further explore the holy ground of the dragons.
Additionally, Patch 3.5 will feature the latest chapter in the Shadows of Mhach
storyline with an all new alliance raid, a new primal fight against Zurvan, the
final member of the Warring Triad, as well as new exploratory missions.
Patch 3.5 also brings improvements to the Party Finder so that players from
other worlds on the same data center can view, recruit and join parties. PvP
will also receive updates to both Frontline and Duel modes, along with a new map
coming to The Feast. After listening to community feedback, players will be able
to use the Duty Finder while their chocobo® is at their side.
These updates are just the latest with what is going on inside FINAL FANTASY
XIV, and it doesn’t stop there. FINAL FANTASY XIV Fan Festival Europe takes
place in Frankfurt, Germany on February 18th and 19th. Tickets to this
prestigious fan event are extremely limited and those who were lucky enough to
attend previous Fan Festivals will know just how incredible the experience is.
Secure your tickets to this unmissable event here.