Out of the Blue

[Jan 06, 2017, 10:31 am ET]

I should have done this sooner, but I have set up the Blue's News Playoff Pool (password: carnage) for any NFL fans interested in a friendly competition to pick winners in the playoffs. This is the same as it was the past three years, you fill out your entire bracket in advance, and there is a progressive rewards system where correct choices are worth more with each passing week. It costs nothing to join, so what have you got to lose? And with no prizes offered, what have you got to win either? Good luck, and please don't pee in the pool.

Play: War Soldiers.
Link: Nightline's Piece On Rogue One's Resurrections (*spoilers*). Didn't like them.
Stories: "Archer" Goes Noir In First S8 Promos.
Giving peanut-based foods to babies early prevents allergies.
Science: Death rate from cancer projected to be 25% lower than it was 25 years ago.
Ebola virus found hiding in lungs of health-care worker.
Zombies Would Wipe Out Humans in Less than 100 Days.
Media: The Ultimate Fan Theory That Fixes All Of 'Star Wars.'
Fallout 4: Modding Problems (NSFW).
Polar Bear Mascot is Ice Challenged.

