Out of the Blue

I should have done this sooner, but I have set up the Blue's News Playoff Pool (password: carnage) for any NFL fans interested in a friendly competition to pick winners in the playoffs. This is the same as it was the past three years, you fill out your entire bracket in advance, and there is a progressive rewards system where correct choices are worth more with each passing week. It costs nothing to join, so what have you got to lose? And with no prizes offered, what have you got to win either? Good luck, and please don't pee in the pool.