 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:

Regularly scheduled events

Steam Award Winners

[Dec 31, 2016, 1:15 pm ET] - 1 Comment

May I have the envelope please! Valve announces the winners of their first-ever Steam Awards. Their FAQ explains all the benefits this bestows as, "Eternal fame as winner of the first ever Steam Awards!" Here are the winners:

  • "Villain Most In Need Of A Hug" Won by Portal 2
  • "I Thought This Game Was Cool Before It Won An Award" Won by Euro Truck Simulator 2
  • "Test of Time" Won by The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
  • "Just 5 More Minutes" Won by Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
  • "Whoooaaaaaaa, dude!" Won by Grand Theft Auto V
  • "Game Within A Game" Won by Grand Theft Auto V
  • "I'm Not Crying, There's Something In My Eye" Won by The Walking Dead
  • "Best Use Of A Farm Animal" Won by Goat Simulator
  • "Boom Boom" Won by DOOM
  • "Love/Hate Relationship" Won by DARK SOULS III
  • "Sit Back and Relax" Won by Euro Truck Simulator 2
  • "Better With Friends" Won by Left 4 Dead 2

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

  
   Current Headlines
Steam Award Winners
Op Ed
Saturday Mobilization
Saturday Metaverse
Saturday Tech Bits
Saturday Safety Dance
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
On Sale
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance
Evening Legal Briefs
etc., etc.
Into the Black
Mass Effect Andromeda Trailer Next Week
Gearbox Deathwatch? 		  

 


footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2016 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.