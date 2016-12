Steam Award Winners

"Villain Most In Need Of A Hug" Won by Portal 2

"I Thought This Game Was Cool Before It Won An Award" Won by Euro Truck Simulator 2

"Test of Time" Won by The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

"Just 5 More Minutes" Won by Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

"Whoooaaaaaaa, dude!" Won by Grand Theft Auto V

"Game Within A Game" Won by Grand Theft Auto V

"I'm Not Crying, There's Something In My Eye" Won by The Walking Dead

"Best Use Of A Farm Animal" Won by Goat Simulator

"Boom Boom" Won by DOOM

"Love/Hate Relationship" Won by DARK SOULS III

"Sit Back and Relax" Won by Euro Truck Simulator 2

"Better With Friends" Won by Left 4 Dead 2

May I have the envelope please! Valve announces the winners of their first-ever Steam Awards. Their FAQ explains all the benefits this bestows as, "Eternal fame as winner of the first ever Steam Awards!" Here are the winners: