The New York Times -- Super Mario Runís Not-So-Super Gender Politics. Thanks HARDOCP.

"Mr. Miyamoto told Wired this month that he was more involved with the design of Super Mario Run than that of any Mario game since 2007ís Super Mario Galaxy. That means that the only two Super Mario games that include a playable female character from the start ó 1988ís Super Mario Bros. 2 and 2013ís spectacular Super Mario 3D World ó were games in which Mr. Miyamoto was not directly involved with the level design.



The world would be a worse place if video game creators were judged only by whether they balanced their games with male and female protagonists. Some of 2016ís best video games, including the interactive drama Firewatch and the disturbing Mario-inspired Inside, are largely about men and boys."