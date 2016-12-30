 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:

Regularly scheduled events

Mass Effect Andromeda Trailer Next Week

[Dec 30, 2016, 11:41 am ET] - Post a Comment

Considerately giving everyone time to clear their schedules, BioWare tweets to expect footage of environments and gameplay from Mass Effect Andromeda next week. The sci-fi shooter sequel will be shown as part of NVIDIA's keynote at CES on Wednesday, and NVIDIA offers more details on Facebook on all their plans for the trade show:

This January, NVIDIA will kick off CES and usher in a new year of technology innovation when co-founder and CEO, Jen-Hsun Huang, takes the stage to give the preshow keynote address on January 4, 2017, 6:30 p.m. PST, of the industry's most exciting tech unveilings in artificial intelligence (AI), self-driving cars, and gaming.

Stop by our Booth #3931 and see the latest breakthroughs in AI, self-driving cars, virtual reality, and gaming. Not attending CES? Tune in here and watch it here via Facebook Live.

For more info of what we're up to at #CES2017, go to nvidia.com/ces2017. For general event details and registration, visit www.ces.tech.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

  
   Current Headlines
Mass Effect Andromeda Trailer Next Week
Gearbox Deathwatch?
Morning Crowdfunding Roundup
Morning Consolidation
Morning Metaverse
Morning Tech Bits
Morning Legal Briefs
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
Heavy Gear Assault Early Access
On Sale
Evening Interviews
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance
Evening Legal Briefs
Into the Black 		  

 


footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2016 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.