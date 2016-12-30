Mass Effect Andromeda Trailer Next Week

This January, NVIDIA will kick off CES and usher in a new year of technology innovation when co-founder and CEO, Jen-Hsun Huang, takes the stage to give the preshow keynote address on January 4, 2017, 6:30 p.m. PST, of the industry's most exciting tech unveilings in artificial intelligence (AI), self-driving cars, and gaming.



Stop by our Booth #3931 and see the latest breakthroughs in AI, self-driving cars, virtual reality, and gaming. Not attending CES? Tune in here and watch it here via Facebook Live.



For more info of what we're up to at #CES2017, go to nvidia.com/ces2017. For general event details and registration, visit www.ces.tech.