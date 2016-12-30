Mass Effect Andromeda Trailer Next Week

|
|
Considerately giving everyone time to clear their schedules, BioWare tweets to expect footage of environments and gameplay from Mass Effect Andromeda next week. The sci-fi shooter sequel will be shown as part of NVIDIA's keynote at CES on Wednesday, and NVIDIA offers more details on Facebook on all their plans for the trade show:
