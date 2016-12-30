 
Gearbox Deathwatch?

[Dec 30, 2016, 11:40 am ET] - 2 Comments

The Ars 2017 tech company Deathwatch offers Ars Technica's take on tech companies facing a difficult 2017. They note that they are not actually predicting the immediate demise of these companies, explaining, "Most failing companies—and even many failed products—limp on in some way through acquisition, integration, inertia, or the eternal zombie life of bankruptcy protection. Instead, Deathwatch is a way of recognizing those entities in a different sort of mortal peril: technical, economic, and/or cultural irrelevance." They reflect on the status of their six 2016 nominees, none of which are thriving, and then outline seven companies they feel are in danger in 2017. These are, Yahoo!, Yik Yak, Twitter, Theranos, HTC, perennial entry Blackberry, and Gearbox Software. We were surprised to see a game developer on the list, and here is their logic for the inclusion:

But Gearbox Software—hoo, boy.

This privately held game studio has been part of the 2K Games publishing family since 2009, with the launch of the incredibly successful Borderlands franchise. 2K put a lot of weight behind the launch of Gearbox’s big 2016 game, Battleborn, but the publisher will probably best remember Battleborn as a giant tax write-off. 2K needed a successful shooter after its major 2015 shooter, Turtle Rock’s Evolve, tanked hugely. But Battleborn may have actually done worse than Evolve, especially since it launched in the giant shadow of a similar and far superior team shooting game.

Given the flat-lined response to Battleborn, Gearbox needed a good product to follow it up. Instead, the company pushed out two lackluster remasters. The first, a 20th anniversary edition of Duke Nukem 3D, may not have cracked the 50,000 unit-sales mark since launching in October on consoles and PC (this conservative estimate relies on a SteamSpy estimate of 10,000 sales on PC, so its total sales could be even lower). That will be followed in January with a remaster of the 2011 shooter Bulletstorm—to be sold at a crazy-high price point of $60 with very little in the way of new content.

Unless Gearbox knows something that I don’t about this pricing strategy, I expect anemic Bulletstorm sales to force some tough decisions at Gearbox HQ. These will rattle the company through the rest of 2017, especially if 2K Games decides to cut its losses in terms of its Gearbox publishing arrangement.

Gearbox Deathwatch?
