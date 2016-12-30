Gearbox Deathwatch?

|
The Ars 2017 tech company Deathwatch offers Ars Technica's take on tech companies facing a difficult 2017. They note that they are not actually predicting the immediate demise of these companies, explaining, "Most failing companies—and even many failed products—limp on in some way through acquisition, integration, inertia, or the eternal zombie life of bankruptcy protection. Instead, Deathwatch is a way of recognizing those entities in a different sort of mortal peril: technical, economic, and/or cultural irrelevance." They reflect on the status of their six 2016 nominees, none of which are thriving, and then outline seven companies they feel are in danger in 2017. These are, Yahoo!, Yik Yak, Twitter, Theranos, HTC, perennial entry Blackberry, and Gearbox Software. We were surprised to see a game developer on the list, and here is their logic for the inclusion:
