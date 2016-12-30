 
Morning Crowdfunding Roundup

[Dec 30, 2016, 11:40 am ET]

  • Drunk or Dead -- Steam Greenlight. "This game was made on 48-hour non stop Christmas VR hackathon by 8 indiedevs.
    It will be a classical one room single position shooter. The setting is wild west bar, but with waves of zombies coming in. According to storyline, you are caught by zombie apocalypse caused by virus, which affects only sober people. So in order to stay uninfected, you have to drink from time to time.  Drinking has its own mechanics. If you are close to sober you shoot accurately. When you get more drunk, your accuracy drops, but time begins to run slower."

