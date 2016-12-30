Morning Crowdfunding Roundup

Drunk or Dead -- Steam Greenlight. "This game was made on 48-hour non
stop Christmas VR hackathon by 8 indiedevs.
It will be a classical one room single position shooter. The setting is wild
west bar, but with waves of zombies coming in. According to storyline, you
are caught by zombie apocalypse caused by virus, which affects only sober
people. So in order to stay uninfected, you have to drink from time to time.
Drinking has its own mechanics. If you are close to sober you shoot
accurately. When you get more drunk, your accuracy drops, but time begins to
run slower."