Heavy Gear Assault Early Access

[Dec 29, 2016, 6:24 pm ET] - 3 Comments

Steam News announces the release of Heavy Gear Assault in early access. The mech arena game is 15% off for the next week, and this post outlines what the early access version currently offers:

Full Steam ahead! Heavy Gear Assault is now available for PC through Steam Early Access.

The market is now active. You can purchase available Gears, weapons, and armour parts. Players will also only have access to Gears they own whether purchased as a pledge, from our webstore, or with TEC. All weapons and armour plates are currently available through the Gear Bay and can be used in-game. We will be locking these inventories in a future update.

Fixes:

  • “Billboard” header fonts now display correctly
  • Correct Voice Overs now play in the Tutorial
  • No longer able to purchase items if you do not have enough TEC in the market

Added:

  • Confirmation screen when purchasing items in the market
  • New Very Heavy Autocannon model

Changes:

  • Updated Tutorial overlay text to show Standard, Advanced, and Gamepad commands
  • SMS to toggle by default instead of push-and-hold
  • Locked player Gear inventories, you now only have access to Gears you own
  • Gears, weapons, and armour can be purchased from the market (all weapons and armour are currently unlocked in the Gear Bay)

