Heavy Gear Assault Early Access

Full Steam ahead! Heavy Gear Assault is now available for PC through Steam Early Access.



The market is now active. You can purchase available Gears, weapons, and armour parts. Players will also only have access to Gears they own whether purchased as a pledge, from our webstore, or with TEC. All weapons and armour plates are currently available through the Gear Bay and can be used in-game. We will be locking these inventories in a future update.



Fixes:

“Billboard” header fonts now display correctly

Correct Voice Overs now play in the Tutorial

No longer able to purchase items if you do not have enough TEC in the market

Added:

Confirmation screen when purchasing items in the market

New Very Heavy Autocannon model

Changes: