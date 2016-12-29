 
Final Fantasy Creator's New Game Plans

[Dec 29, 2016, 10:15 am ET] - 4 Comments

Siliconera translates a report from 4Gamer.net where Mistwalker CEO Hironobu Sakaguchi discusses plans to announce a new game in 2017. They call him the "father of Final Fantasy," though obviously this won't be a new installment in that series, as it belongs to Square Enix. This news doesn't shed any more light, reporting him saying "I plan to announce a new title in 2017. Stay tuned." They offer the following outlook: "While there’s a chance that it’ll be something that has yet to be talked about, the new title could be the untitled game that is currently in development between Mistwalker and Bravely series makers [image art above] Silicon Studio that was announced earlier this year." Thanks GameSpot.

