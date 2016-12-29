Out of the Blue

 
[Dec 29, 2016, 10:14 am ET] - 11 Comments

As mentioned last night, another leap second is coming before the end of this year. It's like a bad joke based on this bad year... everyone who said 2016 can't end one second too soon is now paying the irony tax. It seems this will come on New Year's Eve at 6:59:59 pm EST, which will be followed by 6:59:60 before the clock hits 7:00 pm. Hope this doesn't throw off the precise coordination of the countdown to midnight... Ryan Seacrest's job is hard enough as it is.

R.I.P.: US actress Debbie Reynolds dies grieving for daughter Carrie Fisher.

Secondary Links: Thanks Ant and Acleacius.
Play: BlastArena.io.
Story: Companies Hiring Workers With Autism.
Science: The moving sofa math problem- still unsolved 50 years later.
Images: This guy photoshops himself into Kendall Jenner's Instagram. Thanks TheFlyingPenguin.
Media: Zurich is ready for the end of the world.
My dad flew into town to surprise his parents (NSFW).
Carrie Fisher in The Blues Brothers. She was a much better shot with a blaster.

