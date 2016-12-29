Out of the Blue

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
As mentioned last night, another leap second is coming before the end of this year. It's like a bad joke based on this bad year... everyone who said 2016 can't end one second too soon is now paying the irony tax. It seems this will come on New Year's Eve at 6:59:59 pm EST, which will be followed by 6:59:60 before the clock hits 7:00 pm. Hope this doesn't throw off the precise coordination of the countdown to midnight... Ryan Seacrest's job is hard enough as it is.
R.I.P.: US actress Debbie Reynolds dies grieving for daughter Carrie Fisher.
Copyright © 1996-2016 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2016 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 29 December 2016, 11:45.
Chatbear Announcements.