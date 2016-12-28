 
POSTAL Goes Open Source

[Dec 28, 2016, 7:44 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Running With Scissors website announces the release of the source code for the original POSTAL as an open source gift to the gaming public. The top-down shooter was first released 19 years ago, catching flack in some circles along the way for its unrepentant mayhem. This is available on Bitbucket. Here's word:

It’s definitely been a wild ride for us all, and POSTAL means a lot to us – it’s our baby… But now we’re ready to hand the future of ‘the little shooter that could’ to the public at large. People have been asking, and we have been promising this for years now, but today we are proud to announce that the source code for POSTAL is officially released to the public on Bitbucket, under the GPL2 license. Everyone now has ‘under the hood’ access, to see what makes POSTAL tick, and anyone with the time and skills can now tweak/change/update/modify anything in the game at all! And hey, if anyone feels the urge to port the game to other platforms (The Dreamcast, for example *wink* *wink*), then they absolutely can!

This has been a long time coming, and we are tickled pink to see what the community will be able to put together from this (no seriously, someone get on that Dreamcast port. We’re not joking.).

POSTAL Goes Open Source
