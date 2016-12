Ars Technica -- Doom is indie-style gaming at its best.

"Yes, the headline is a bit clickbait; no, Iím not sorry. Hear me out. Indie games, practically speaking, are defined largely by their constraints. Indie studios donít have access to virtually unlimited budgets. They donít have teams numbering in the hundreds. Generally they donít have first-party support, time, or in many cases even offices. I speak from experience on all of the above.



These constraints close lots of game design doors. 50 hour campaign? Unlikely. Stealth, vehicles, crafting, RPG elements, multiplayer? Pick two, maybe. Mo-cap cinematics voiced by name actors? Look, Iím labouring this now; Iím sure you get it."