 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:

Regularly scheduled events

Airships: Conquer the Skies

[Dec 28, 2016, 11:54 am ET] - 1 Comment

GOG.com announces Airships: Conquer the Skies "in development," which is their awkward way of saying this strategy game is available in what other would call early access for Windows, OS X, and Linux. This involves constructing your own airships and taking them into battle, and this trailer shows off how this makes use of old school side-scrolling graphics. Here's more on the early release:

Did you have your dreams of becoming a pilot or a mad inventor crashed under the weight of reality? It's payback time! Build any ship you can imagine pixel by pixel and launch a campaign to conquer the unsuspecting world! Then watch it crash and burn in excruciatingly realistic fashion and build another one. The side-slice view on your creations will let you monitor all their inner workings as well as your crew's movements, while you fly around or do battle against other elaborate machines. Although the game is still In Development, all the core building and combat mechanics are already in place. Until its release, however, developer David Stark plans to add an extended strategic conquest mode, as well as the option to build land-ships with wheels, and to face dragons or other airborne menaces.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

  
   Current Headlines
Airships: Conquer the Skies
Orc Hunter VR Early Access
U.K. Sales Charts
Morning Mobilization
Morning Metaverse
Morning Tech Bits
Morning Safety Dance
Morning Legal Briefs
Hardware Reviews
Out of the Blue
Resident Evil 7 - Biohazard 7 Teaser- Beginning Hour Patch
Evening Crowdfunding Roundup
On Sale
Evening Metaverse
Evening Legal Briefs
Into the Black
Hero's Song Cancelled
Vaporware Awards
Morning Crowdfunding Roundup
Morning Consolidation 		  

 


footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2016 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.