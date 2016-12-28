|
GOG.com announces Airships: Conquer the Skies "in development," which is their awkward way of saying this strategy game is available in what other would call early access for Windows, OS X, and Linux. This involves constructing your own airships and taking them into battle, and this trailer shows off how this makes use of old school side-scrolling graphics. Here's more on the early release:
