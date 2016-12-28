Orc Hunter VR Early Access

In the roomscale VR wavegame Orc Hunter you have to defend yourself against hordes of orcs. Even though the game is still in the development phase, you can download the demo to find out what Orc Hunter is capable of, right now.



Key Features:

Room scale VR

To create a lifelike feeling, Orc Hunter uses the HTC Vives' roomtracking as the way to control the players movement.

Motion controlled weapons

You use both of the vives' motioncontrollers to freely pick your weapons.

Besides swords, you can currently choose a bow, a mace or a shield.

