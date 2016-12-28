Orc Hunter VR Early Access

|
|
Steam News announces the release of Orc Hunter VR in early access after a couple of delays. This is a room-scale VR experience, and requires an HTC Vive headset to play. For anyone who owns a Vive, a playable demo is also now available to sample. This post covers the early access, and explains what they are still working on for a full release. Here's a recent trailer showing off gameplay, and here's more on what to expect:
