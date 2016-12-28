 
Orc Hunter VR Early Access

[Dec 28, 2016, 11:54 am ET] - Post a Comment

Steam News announces the release of Orc Hunter VR in early access after a couple of delays. This is a room-scale VR experience, and requires an HTC Vive headset to play. For anyone who owns a Vive, a playable demo is also now available to sample. This post covers the early access, and explains what they are still working on for a full release. Here's a recent trailer showing off gameplay, and here's more on what to expect:

In the roomscale VR wavegame Orc Hunter you have to defend yourself against hordes of orcs. Even though the game is still in the development phase, you can download the demo to find out what Orc Hunter is capable of, right now.

Key Features:

  • Room scale VR
    To create a lifelike feeling, Orc Hunter uses the HTC Vives' roomtracking as the way to control the players movement.
  • Motion controlled weapons
    You use both of the vives' motioncontrollers to freely pick your weapons.
    Besides swords, you can currently choose a bow, a mace or a shield.

If you are interested about the features we will add in the future, you should check the disussions. You can find them on the right side of the store page.

