It is definitely a Call of Duty December, as Activision’s ‘Infinite Warfare’ takes a third consecutive week back at No1.



Having taken the Xmas No1 spot last week and now the penultimate chart of the year, it looks like the current Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare will take the last No1 spot of the year, much like the previous two Call of Duty Xmas No1’s (‘Advanced Warfare’ was Xmas and end of year No1 in 2014 and ‘Black Ops III’ did the same in 2015). EA’s ‘FIFA 17’ remains at No2 for a third consecutive week, EA’s‘Battlefield 1’ also remains in third spot and Ubisoft’s ‘Watch Dogs 2’ remains at No4 for a second week in a row. Rockstar/Take 2’s ‘Grand Theft Auto V’ continues at No5, having broken back in to the Top 10 last week. 2K/Take 2 also climb 4 places to take No6 this week with ‘Mafia III’ and Ubisoft’s ‘Steep’ is gathering momentum as it climbs for a third week running to a high of No7.