 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:

Regularly scheduled events

Out of the Blue

[Dec 28, 2016, 11:53 am ET] - Post a Comment

I was thinking the holidays falling on weekends this year would make this period seems like less of a lull. As it turns out, I think I was mistaken. I feel like I'm already set for things to pick up again, but that will happen soon enough, so I don't need to rush things.

R.I.P.: 'Watership Down' Author Richard Adams Dies at Age 96.

Rushed Links: Thanks Ant and Acleacius.
Play: Xenopunch.
Inspirograph. Thanks HARDOCP.
Science: So About That Physics-Defying NASA Thruster That Supposedly Works.
Images: Which game should I play?
Media:
(thanks nin).		 Carrie Fisher Roasts George Lucas at AFI Life Achievement Award.
2016 (NSFW).
Snake in Toilet.
The Rage is real - gamer smashes monitor.
Follow-up: Carrie Fisher Wrapped ‘Star Wars: Episode VIII’ Before Her Death.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

  
   Current Headlines
Airships: Conquer the Skies
Orc Hunter VR Early Access
U.K. Sales Charts
Morning Mobilization
Morning Metaverse
Morning Tech Bits
Morning Safety Dance
Morning Legal Briefs
Hardware Reviews
Out of the Blue
Resident Evil 7 - Biohazard 7 Teaser- Beginning Hour Patch
Evening Crowdfunding Roundup
On Sale
Evening Metaverse
Evening Legal Briefs
Into the Black
Hero's Song Cancelled
Vaporware Awards
Morning Crowdfunding Roundup
Morning Consolidation 		  

 


footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2016 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.