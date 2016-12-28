Out of the Blue

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
I was thinking the holidays falling on weekends this year would make this period seems like less of a lull. As it turns out, I think I was mistaken. I feel like I'm already set for things to pick up again, but that will happen soon enough, so I don't need to rush things.
R.I.P.: 'Watership Down' Author Richard Adams Dies at Age 96.
Copyright © 1996-2016 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2016 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 28 December 2016, 13:00.
Chatbear Announcements.