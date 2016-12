Resident Evil 7 - Biohazard 7 Teaser- Beginning Hour Patch

Resident Evil 7 Teaser: Beginning Hour has been updated with the following fixes and optimization.



Patch #1 Release Notes Game now works on CPUs without SSE4.1 functionality (e.g. AMD Phenom, Intel Core2 series)

Optimized HBAO+ performance

Fixed an issue that caused the screen size to change when switching from full screen to windowed mode.

In-game purchase button now correctly links to the full game store page.

A new patch is now available for, the recently released demo (thanks DSOGaming ). This adds additional CPU support to this sample of the survival/horror sequel along with other changes. Here's word: