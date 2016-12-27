Resident Evil 7 - Biohazard 7 Teaser- Beginning Hour Patch

Resident Evil 7 Teaser: Beginning Hour has been updated with the following fixes and optimization.



Patch #1 Release Notes

Game now works on CPUs without SSE4.1 functionality (e.g. AMD Phenom, Intel Core2 series)

Optimized HBAO+ performance

Fixed an issue that caused the screen size to change when switching from full screen to windowed mode.

In-game purchase button now correctly links to the full game store page.