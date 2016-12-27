Evening Crowdfunding Roundup

Mars Underground (demo available now!) - time loop adventure by Matt
Sanderson — Kickstarter. "It’s Mars’s first day at a new school. Except
every day is his first day at a new school. Every night the world ends.
Influenced by classic LucasArts adventure games, 16 bit SNES RPGs and movies
like Groundhog Day and Donnie Darko, Mars Underground is an apocalyptic
adventure game in which the player relives the same day over and over. The
player attempts to solve brain damaging mysteries and uncover multiple
potential endings as they explore the possibilities of this time loop." A
playable demo is available.
SuperCluster: Void -- Steam Greenlight. "SuperCluster: Void is a space
adventure RPG. You can explore a massive randomly generated galaxy, Interact
with alien factions, Battle massive enemy fleets and take even command of a
fleet yourself. Resources can be collected throughout the galaxy to upgrade
your ship and its abilities. The story is light hearted yet dark, filled
with plenty of lovable characters and genocide. There are also many secrets
in the galaxy of SuperCluster: Void, all waiting to be uncovered by one
valiant adventurer who has nothing left to lose. Fight for your people,
explore the galaxy, and fulfill your destiny, in SuperCluster: Void." Here's
a trailer.