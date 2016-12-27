 
Evening Crowdfunding Roundup

[Dec 27, 2016, 7:13 pm ET] - Post a Comment

  • Mars Underground (demo available now!) - time loop adventure by Matt Sanderson — Kickstarter. "It’s Mars’s first day at a new school. Except every day is his first day at a new school. Every night the world ends. Influenced by classic LucasArts adventure games, 16 bit SNES RPGs and movies like Groundhog Day and Donnie Darko, Mars Underground is an apocalyptic adventure game in which the player relives the same day over and over. The player attempts to solve brain damaging mysteries and uncover multiple potential endings as they explore the possibilities of this time loop." A playable demo is available.
  • SuperCluster: Void -- Steam Greenlight. "SuperCluster: Void is a space adventure RPG. You can explore a massive randomly generated galaxy, Interact with alien factions, Battle massive enemy fleets and take even command of a fleet yourself. Resources can be collected throughout the galaxy to upgrade your ship and its abilities. The story is light hearted yet dark, filled with plenty of lovable characters and genocide. There are also many secrets in the galaxy of SuperCluster: Void, all waiting to be uncovered by one valiant adventurer who has nothing left to lose. Fight for your people, explore the galaxy, and fulfill your destiny, in SuperCluster: Void." Here's a trailer.

On Sale 		  

 


