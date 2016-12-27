Hero's Song Cancelled

John Smedley
tweets
about being brokenhearted over the news on the
Pixelmage Games website
saying the
developer is shutting down (thanks
Polygon
). This puts an end to development of Hero's Song
, a roguelike
multiplayer action/RPG that hit
Steam early access
last
month. It seems that early access sales were necessary to continue development,
but the game did not sell enough copies to make this work. The post explains
further, and includes word on how customers and backers can get refunds:
Hello Hero's Song Players,
It's with a heavy heart that I have to report that Pixelmage Games is going to
be shutting down and we have ceased development on Hero's Song. For the last
year, our team has worked tirelessly to make the game we've dreamed about
making, and with your support, and the support of our investors, we were able to
get the game into Early Access. Unfortunately sales fell short of what we needed
to continue development. We knew going in that most startups don't make it, and
as an indie game studio we hoped we would be the exception to that rule, but as
it turned out we weren't.
We sincerely value our customers. You’re our most important focus and have been
from day one. We’re going to offer 100% refunds to all of the people who bought
Hero’s Song.
For our Indiegogo customers, please email
refunds@pixelmagegames.com with
your name and information about which one of the packages you bought so we can
make sure you get your money back. Our team will respond to confirm we received
your email and we'll make sure you get your refund quickly.
For players that purchased via Steam you will be able to claim your
refund through the normal Steam refund process. Go to
https://help.steampowered.com and
you can get your refund right away.
Thank you for all the support you showed us. We're sorry things worked out the
way they did, but we feel strongly that we gave it our all and we're proud of
how far we came with the game. The fact that we weren't able to finish the game
is painful, but the journey of making Hero's Song has been a great experience
for us and we’re just sorry we couldn’t take it all the way.
Thank You,
The Hero's Song team