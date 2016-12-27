 
[Dec 27, 2016, 11:11 am ET] - 3 Comments

The 2016 Vaporware Awards are now online, revealing the titles WIRED is tired of waiting for. This annual skewering of broken or missed promises no longer has Duke Nukem Forever to kick around, but there are enough MIA projects to fill the void. The article is bookended by the two most prominent games on the list. It starts with Beyond Good and Evil 2, the sequel first announced in 2008, noting that this year Ubisoft confirmed that this is still in the works, a reassurance that's not usually necessary. The list concludes with Star Citizen, the crowdfunded space epic which they note still does not have a set release date after over four years of development and $130 million in crowdfunding. Here's their take on that:

Star Citizen
Announced: October 2012
Purported Release Date: TBD
It’s reasonable to imagine that Wing Commander creator Chris Roberts’ grand vision of an all-encompassing multiplayer virtual universe may never be truly completed. With over $130 million in crowdfunding cash, and more rolling in by the day, Roberts and his team have more resources than virtually any other game creator to fulfill their grand vision of interstellar travel, spaceship combat, first-person shooting, and probably five more game genres. The developer has been continually releasing alpha versions allowing fans (some of whom have paid thousands of dollars to “own” virtual ships) to knock around with what it’s done so far, but when will the full game actually be released? Heck if we know.

