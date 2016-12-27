Vaporware Awards

Star Citizen

Announced: October 2012

Purported Release Date: TBD

It’s reasonable to imagine that Wing Commander creator Chris Roberts’ grand vision of an all-encompassing multiplayer virtual universe may never be truly completed. With over $130 million in crowdfunding cash, and more rolling in by the day, Roberts and his team have more resources than virtually any other game creator to fulfill their grand vision of interstellar travel, spaceship combat, first-person shooting, and probably five more game genres. The developer has been continually releasing alpha versions allowing fans (some of whom have paid thousands of dollars to “own” virtual ships) to knock around with what it’s done so far, but when will the full game actually be released? Heck if we know.