Morning Crowdfunding Roundup

[Dec 27, 2016, 11:11 am ET]

  • Unknown Realm: An 8-bit RPG for PC and Commodore 64 by Stirring Dragon Games — Kickstarter. "Unknown Realm: The Siege Perilous is a new single player medieval fantasy role-playing game that will take you back to the glory days of 80’s gaming. Together with your help, we can bring back a taste of the Golden Age! Not just for the fans who almost flunked out of high school playing these games long ago, but for new generations of gamers who never got the opportunity to experience what makes this genre of RPGs so special." Thanks g.
  • Wrongworld -- Steam Greenlight. "On his way back from a simple intergalactic trip to the shops, our nameless hero encounters a rather peculiar anomaly in the depths of space and ultimately crash-lands on an uncharted planet, Wrongworld. With his beautiful rocket ship and accompanying technology destroyed, he must go back to basics and figure out how to survive in this harsh, unfamiliar environment. Assuming a quick and painful death does not occur, he must then decide whether to build a new life for himself here on Wrongworld or attempt to rebuild his ship and get the hell out of here." Here's a trailer.

