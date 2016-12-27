Morning Crowdfunding Roundup

Unknown Realm: An 8-bit RPG for PC and Commodore 64 by Stirring Dragon Games
— Kickstarter. "Unknown Realm: The Siege Perilous is a new single player
medieval fantasy role-playing game that will take you back to the glory days
of 80’s gaming. Together with your help, we can bring back a taste of the
Golden Age! Not just for the fans who almost flunked out of high school
playing these games long ago, but for new generations of gamers who never
got the opportunity to experience what makes this genre of RPGs so special."
Thanks g.
Wrongworld -- Steam Greenlight. "On his way back from a simple
intergalactic trip to the shops, our nameless hero encounters a rather
peculiar anomaly in the depths of space and ultimately crash-lands on an
uncharted planet, Wrongworld. With his beautiful rocket ship and
accompanying technology destroyed, he must go back to basics and figure out
how to survive in this harsh, unfamiliar environment. Assuming a quick and
painful death does not occur, he must then decide whether to build a new
life for himself here on Wrongworld or attempt to rebuild his ship and get
the hell out of here." Here's
a trailer.