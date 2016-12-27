 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:

Regularly scheduled events

Out of the Blue

[Dec 27, 2016, 11:11 am ET] - 7 Comments

Happy National Fruitcake Day! I actually tend to like fruitcake, but I haven't had any in a really long time, so I may not feel that way if I had some right now. Holiday foods aside, we had a rare visit to the movies on Christmas, as we went to see Rogue One. I can see why the reviews on this are mixed, as I have mixed feelings about it myself. There were parts I loved, and parts I didn't, but on balance the experience was positive, and I was happy to have seen it, and happy to have made the effort to do so in the theater. But I also just like movies in general, so in the same way I wouldn't be a good video game critic, I wouldn't be a good movie critic. Also, I probably would have considered the movie enjoyable if they just had Alan Tudyk's part surrounded by footage of cows grazing, so you may not want to go by me.

R.I.P.: Everybody Hates Chris Star Ricky Harris Dead: Actor Dies at 54.

Roguish Links: Thanks Ant and Acleacius.
Play: Anti Chess.
Story: CHP Officers Stunned by Use of Zip Ties in Place of Car Chains.
Science: USDA Develops Rapid Test for Imported Red Fire Ants.
Disappearing Spots - Panthera.
Media: Captain Picard sings "Let it Snow!"
Fan-O-Rama: A Futurama Fan Film. Thanks HARDOCP.
Peacock Spider Christmas.
Follow-ups: George Michael's philanthropy comes to light after his death.
George Michael's boyfriend reveals he died alone at home and 'battled a secret heroin addiction.'

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

  
   Current Headlines
Hero's Song Cancelled
Vaporware Awards
Morning Crowdfunding Roundup
Morning Consolidation
Morning Mobilization
Morning Metaverse
Morning Tech Bits
Morning Safety Dance
Morning Legal Briefs
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
DOUBLE DRAGON IV Next Month
On Sale
Boxing Day Consolidation
Boxing Day Metaverse
Boxing Day Tech Bits
Boxing Day Legal Briefs
Hardware Reviews
etc. 		  

 


footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2016 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.