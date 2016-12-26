DOUBLE DRAGON IV Next Month

|
A new DOUBLE DRAGON IV website is online as home to a new installment in the fighting series in the works at ARC SYSTEM WORKS. This is preliminary, and for now none of the menus work. There is, however, this video showing the origins of the series, and promoting a new entry for its 30th anniversary. The video mostly focuses on history, but it concludes looking ahead, saying Double Dragon 4 is expected on Steam and PlayStation 4 on January 30, 2017. The description includes a brief mention of what to expect:
