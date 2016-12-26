 
Out of the Blue

[Dec 26, 2016, 1:25 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Happy Boxing Day! Happy Kwanzaa! Happy Mummer's Day! Happy Wren Day! Happy Monday! Happy, happy, joy, joy. Hope all is well with you whether you are celebrating anything or not.

R.I.P: George Michael: Pop superstar dies at 53.

Links: Thanks Ant and Acleacius.
Play: Cinema Panic 2.
Link: What Did We Get Stuck In Our Rectums Last Year? Thanks nin.
Story: McShane Talks "Deadwood" Reunion Possibility.
Science: You’re an Adult. Your Brain, Not So Much. Thanks Slashdot.
Media: Liam Neeson Auditions For Mall Santa Claus.
Gjallarhorn in action. Thanks HARDOCP.
JUST DANCE 2017 (Teens React- Gaming).

