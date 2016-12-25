Steam Top 10

 
[Dec 25, 2016, 12:48 pm ET] - 7 Comments

Holidays notwithstanding, Valve offers an updated list of the 10 bestselling titles on Steam:

  1. Grand Theft Auto V
  2. ASTRONEER
  3. Planet Coaster
  4. Deus Ex: Mankind Divided
  5. Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
  6. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Game of the Year Edition
  7. DOOM
  8. Watch_Dogs 2
  9. Sid Meier’s Civilization VI
  10. DARK SOULS III

