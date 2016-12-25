Out of the Blue

|
Merry Christmas to all who are celebrating! And happy Chanukah 2016 to all celebrants as well, as the festival of lights began at sundown yesterday. As planned, things are quiet here, which is quite pleasant. The weather is pleasant too, surprisingly so, as it's unseasonably warm and surprisingly sunny today... I can recall more than one Easter that was more wintery than today. But traditions live on, as we got in our annual viewing of Bad Santa last night. Here's hoping things are going just the way you want where you are.
