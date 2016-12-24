Star Citizen Engine Switch; Alpha Released for Backers

Cloud Imperium announces
the release of Star Citizen
Alpha 2.6 for
all backers of the upcoming online space game. They celebrate the news with an
updated Production
Schedule Report
to help us understand the game's current state of
development. The announcement also includes a detail that impacts that
development, as it includes news that they've pulled a Duke Nukem
by
switching engines, sort of. Star Citizen began using Crytek's CryENGINE, but is
now using Amazon's Lumberyard engine. The good news is that Lumberyard is
actually based on CryENGINE, with additional support for online games using
Amazon's AWS cloud. The game is already overdue based on their initial
announcements, and the project has drawn fire from skeptics who think it is an
endless crowdfunding scheme, and this news does not include any outlook on when
the game be released or hit the beta stage. This project was split into two
games almost a year
ago
, and the most recent word on the offline Squadron 42
half of the
project is that a first episode for backers is
due next year
. Here's more on
the alpha release and the engine switch:
I am happy to announce we have
just released Alpha 2.6 of Star Citizen to all backers!
With Alpha 2.6 you can now enjoy: Star Marine, featuring a host of new FPS
features; big improvements to Arena Commander; further improvements to
characters and their animations; new locations and missions to try; 47 flyable
ships, including 8 new ships (Herald, Hoplite, Caterpillar, 85X, Wildfire,
Renegade, Valiant and Comet)!
I hope you will spend many hours enjoying all the content we’ve put into this
build and meeting new friends and enemies in our expanding universe! To find out
more about what it took on the development side to get the patch ready for
release make sure to check out the retrospective included in the final Alpha 2.6
schedule report.
There is one other big announcement we would like to make with the release of
2.6. We are now basing Star Citizen and our custom technology development on
Amazon’s Lumberyard Engine. Since the beginning of the project, we’ve had to
make a huge number of changes to the CryENGINE code and tech to enable us to
deliver Star Citizen. While the original CryENGINE had great strengths in many
areas like rendering and cinematics the needs of our game were well beyond what
came ‘out of the box’. So we have, over time, changed significant parts of the
engine for our technology, such that only a baseline of the original engine
truly remains. In the future we will continue to make significant changes to AI,
Animation and Network code and systems.
When Amazon announced Lumberyard back in February 2016, we were immediately
interested. While based on the same baseline technology as Star Citizen,
Lumberyard is specifically designed for online games, utilizing the power of
Amazon’s AWS Cloud Services and their Twitch streaming platform. Amazon’s focus
aligns perfectly to ours as we’ve been making significant engineering
investments into next generation online networking and cloud based servers.
Making the transition to Lumberyard and AWS has been very easy and has not
delayed any of our work, as broadly, the technology switch was a ‘like-for-like’
change, which is now complete.
As an added benefit Amazon AWS data centers are spread around the world from
North America to South America, Europe to China to Asia Pacific, which will
allow us to better support the many backers across the globe as we scale up Star
Citizen.
Finally, Amazon has made Lumberyard freely available for anyone building their
own game. That means that technically-inclined members of the community can have
a better view 'under the hood' of our game than ever before. It's also a great
path for anyone interested in game development professionally; I fully
anticipate that in the coming year we will be hiring programmers who have taught
themselves using Amazon's Lumberyard resources!
As we move forwards, we are confident you will see great benefits from our
partnership. Amazon will bring new features to Lumberyard to assist in creating
online persistent games, adding great support for their products like Twitch
(which we use extensively) and of course investing heavily in engine research
and development for years to come. We could not find a more stable and reliable
engine partner than Amazon, so with this partnership we are sure we have secured
the future development and continuing technical innovation for Star Citizen.
With that I would like encourage everyone to download and play Alpha 2.6. It is
a lot of fun and I look forward to seeing you in the ‘verse!