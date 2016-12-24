Diablo III Season 9 Details

As we continue on into additional Seasons, we will no longer be able to store some personal Seasonal records. While Season 9 will store your personal bests for all Seasons to date, at some point in a future Season we will begin removing old personal bests, beginning with Season 1. This will be true regardless of your participation in past Seasons. We will have more details on this at a later date.



Seasonal Leaderboard records are not being cleared, and will remain archived both in game and on our website.