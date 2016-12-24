 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:

Regularly scheduled events

Out of the Blue

[Dec 24, 2016, 11:50 am ET] - Post a Comment

Merry Christmas Eve to all who are celebrating the occasion. We had a shot at a white Christmas in these parts, since it's currently coming down here, but it's only 37 degrees, so that's rain rather than snow. Maybe I'll head out in a bit and try to build a rain man. The festivities in the Blue Tower will be subdued, but we planned it that way, so that is not a problem. Here's hoping you stay safe and warm whatever your plans may or may not be.

R.I.P.: Piers Sellers, Space Shuttle Astronaut and NASA Climate Scientist, Dies at 61

Links: Thanks Ant and Acleacius.
Play: Make Happy.
Story: Actress Carrie Fisher in intensive care after a cardiac episode on flight from London to L.A.
Science: Holiday stressors cause spike in heart attacks.
Media: Silent Night by Chewbacca.
Home Alone - 8 Bit Cinema.
The Magic of Christmas - Cyriak.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

  
   Current Headlines
Star Citizen Engine Switch; Alpha Released for Backers
Diablo III Season 9 Details
Morning Consolidation
Morning Mobilization
Morning Metaverse
Morning Tech Bits
Morning Safety Dance
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
NVIDIA Hotfix Drivers
GTA Online Gets Wintery
AU Fines Valve $3M
Vampyr Trailer
Black Desert Online Free Trial
GOG.com Goodbuy 2016 Sale
Gatherings & Competitions
Festivus Screenshots
Festivus Consolidation 		  

 


footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2016 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.