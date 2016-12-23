NVIDIA Hotfix Drivers

 
[Dec 23, 2016, 11:02 am ET] - 8 Comments

NVIDIA now offers new version 376.48 hotfix GeForce drivers for NVIDIA graphics cards (thanks DSOGaming). This is the latest example of their new penchant for driver releases not being mentioned on their website for the purpose. Here's the outline of what these do:

This is GeForce Hot Fix driver version 376.48 that addresses the following:

  • Workaround to fix incorrect Folding@home work units.
  • Fixed random flashes in Just Cause 3.
  • Fixed some issues that could lead to Battlefield 1 crash
  • Fixed SLI texture flickering in Battlefield 1.
  • Fixed corruption in Wargame: Red Dragon game.

