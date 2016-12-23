Vampyr Trailer

|
Dontnod Entertainment offers a new trailer from Vampyr, their upcoming action/RPG. They say the game is due for Windows, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 next year, and this cinematic helps set the stage for what to expect. Here's their outline of the plan, which makes us wonder why they didn't go all out an name this one Dr. Acula:
