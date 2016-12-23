Black Desert Online Free Trial

 
[Dec 23, 2016, 11:01 am ET] - 4 Comments

Black Desert Online website now includes a seven day free trial for Black Desert Online, Daum's premium MMORPG. Most such games are now free-to-play, so this is their way of offering a sample to prospective customers. Here's a description of the game:

Black Desert Online is an open world action MMORPG with next-generation visuals and skill-based combat that aims to rejuvenate the genre. With the deepest character customization of any game currently on the market, Black Desert Online allows for unprecedented detail in character creation. Its intuitive controls, beautifully designed world, and extensive lore will enthrall both newcomers and veterans of MMO games and action RPGs.

