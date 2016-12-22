GRID for Free

GRID is provided via Steam key for Windows. For key redemption, a free Steam account is required.

Discover a stunning world of motor sport brought to life, from racing muscle cars through the iconic streets of San Francisco and competing in the legendary 24 hours of Le Mans to drifting around the docks of Yokohama. Jump behind the wheel of exhilarating racing cars in the most aggressive, spectacular wheel-to-wheel races you've ever experienced.

Incredible persistent world of racing encompassing Muscle car racing, Drift racing, and Circuit racing in Detroit, San Francisco, Milan, Tokyo, Yokohama, Spa, Le Mans and many more

Mind-blowing soft-body damage to vehicles and environments to the most aspirational and incredible vehicles and tracks all fully licensed

Stunning visual treatment and accessible handling system

Evolution of the physics system used in Colin McRae™ DiRT™ EGO surpasses all previous engines in terms of AI, effects and packed grids