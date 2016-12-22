Out of the Park Baseball 17 Sells 100K

Out of the Park Developments, an official licensee of MLB.com and the MLBPA, today announced that Out of the Park Baseball 17 has been officially named 2016 PC Game of The Year by Metacritic. Out of the Park Baseball 17’s 92 rating on Metacritic represents the highest cumulative score from critics around the web given to a single game on PC. In addition, for the first time ever, an Out of the Park Baseball title has surpassed 100,000 units sold with Out of the Park Baseball 17. This caps an extraordinary year for Out of the Park Developments, a small, independent developer that has been making sports strategy games for nearly twenty years.